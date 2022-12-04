FIRST ALERT | Wet weather, risk of heavy rain return to North Georgia!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a brief lull in wet weather, rain is forecast to return late Sunday and linger through Tuesday morning.

Most Sunday evening plans should go off without a hitch. However, sprinkles and a few very light rain showers cannot be ruled out. Keep your plans, but also keep an eye on where rain is falling in the First Alert Weather App if you have plans outdoors.

More widespread, heavy rain is expected across portions of North Georgia Monday and Tuesday.

A few showers will already be roaming North Georgia during the Monday morning commute. The greatest chance of wet roads will be across Carrol, Douglas, and Cobb Counties; points north and west from there as well. Rain increases throughout the day. By midday, most of North Georgia will be dealing with periods of rain. No severe weather is expected but a few rumbles of thunder are possible with heavier rain showers.

With all of the clouds and rain... nearly steady temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s are expected across North Georgia Monday afternoon. A few communities may warm into the upper 50s southwest of Metro Atlanta.

Rain becomes more widespread Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute looks very wet. Some localized road flooding cannot be ruled out. The rain may be heavy at times through the morning drive, waiting at the bus stop, a trip to the office, etc. Rain is forecast to let up and, gradually, diminish Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, an average of one to two inches of rain is expected to fall along and north of the I-20 corridor. A few spots could see up to three inches of rain. The greatest chance of heavier rain totals is north and northwest of Metro Atlanta. Lesser rainfall totals are expected further south.

An average of 1"-2" of rain is expected across much of North Georgia (WANF, GRAY MEDIA)

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.