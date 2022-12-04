No. 1 Georgia to play against Ohio State in Peach Bowl game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State were chosen to play in the College Football Playoff, giving the Big Ten multiple teams in the four-team field for the first time.

The defending national champion and top-ranked Bulldogs and fourth-seeded Buckeyes will meet on Dec. 31 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The second-seeded Wolverines and third-ranked Horned Frogs, the lone first-timer in the final four, will play at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on the same day.

The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it could be a rematch of Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan.

