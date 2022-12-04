Police: 2 Ford Mustangs totaling nearly $200k stolen from Upson County dealership

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thomaston police are investigating after thieves allegedly stole two Ford Mustang cars totaling nearly $200,000 from the Southern Ford of Thomaston dealership.

A Ford Mustang GT500 Heritage and a blue Ford Mustang GT500 were both taken overnight Friday.

“It’s really a special car, we are one of the lucky dealers that have it,” General Manager Chip Richardson said. “The Heritage was a numbered car; less than a thousand of them were built and everything was certified on it.”

According to Thomaston Police, the thieves broke into the showroom and took not only the cars but the keys to most of the cars in the lot.

“I don’t think this was someone coming to do a joyride, they knew what they were looking for,” Chief Mike Richardson said. “And I don’t think these are going to be chopped up anywhere, they’re heading somewhere.”

The thieves disabled the security cameras, according to police.

For those that run the dealership, it’s incredibly disappointing.

“We’re a small country town and normally nothing happens,” Chip Richardson said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Thomaston Police.

There is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

