Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Young boy credited for saving family in Georgia house fire

Fairmount Elementary School student, Lane Parker
Fairmount Elementary School student, Lane Parker(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fairmount Elementary School student, Lane Parker, became a hero when he recently took control of an unfortunate situation.

According to fire officials with Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services, during Thanksgiving break, Lane and his family were involved in a house fire.

The fire broke out at his home on Pine Valley Drive in Adairsville, officials say.

“He immediately called 911, calmly told them the needed information, and helped get his younger siblings and an elderly relative out of the structure,” said Captain Jessie Aliberti.

Capt. Aliberti was so impressed with Lane and his quick response that she presented him with a certificate and brought him gift cards for ice cream donated by The Southern Creamery.

Way to go Lane!!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigate report of shots fired at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody
Crews working to repair water main break in southeast Atlanta
Price Performing Arts Academy
Price Performing Arts Academy
All Stars Performing Arts Academy
All Stars Performing Arts Academy