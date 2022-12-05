2 people rushed to the hospital after shooting in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot overnight in downtown Atlanta.

It happened near the intersection of Marietta and Cone streets. Police taped off an area around a car with bullet holes in its windshield that was in the middle of the street.

According to Atlanta Police, a man and woman, both in their 20s, were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Atlanta News First will provide updates to this story as new information is released.

