84-year-old man killed in car crash in Bibb County

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash crash in Bibb County Dec. 4.

Daniel Edward Casey was driving north on Riverside Drive before 11 a.m. when his car was struck by a car going south.

Both drivers were transported to Atrium Health, where Casey was pronounced dead. The other driver is alive and still in the hospital. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

