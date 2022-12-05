Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in double homicide

(MGN Online)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a June double homicide.

Officers responded to 187 Moury Ave. June 19 and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving measures. The investigation is ongoing and a posible motive has not been established.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Drugs seized in Haralson County
Georgia convenience store busted in drug operation, officials say
Atlanta faith leaders call on the community to end youth violence
Metro Atlanta faith leaders call on community, leaders to end youth violence
Biggum's
Two Clayton County businesses feed families in need
LIVE: Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Kennesaw ahead of Senate runoff election