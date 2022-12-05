Atlanta police looking for person of interest in double homicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a June double homicide.

Officers responded to 187 Moury Ave. June 19 and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving measures. The investigation is ongoing and a posible motive has not been established.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

