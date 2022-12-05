Atlanta Veterans Job Fair set for Dec. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the Atlanta Veterans Job Fair Dec. 8th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. More than 50 area employers will be available to talk to veterans and their families. The employers are spread across industries such as transportation, project management and human resources. Registration is free to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

The job fair will begin at 11 a.m. More information is available here.

