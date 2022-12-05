Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta Veterans Job Fair set for Dec. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

(WANF)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the Atlanta Veterans Job Fair Dec. 8th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. More than 50 area employers will be available to talk to veterans and their families. The employers are spread across industries such as transportation, project management and human resources. Registration is free to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

The job fair will begin at 11 a.m. More information is available here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jill Scott
Jill Scott to play Cadence Bank Amphitheatre May 6
Fatal house fire in northwest Atlanta
NTSB investigates deadly house fire in northwest Atlanta
A 15-year-old was shot and killed at a party over the weekend in Clayton County.
Police identify teenage girl shot at Clayton County party
File - Sen. Raphael Warnock campaigning in Hancock County on Oct. 19, 2022.
WATCH: Sen. Warnock makes final push for votes at Georgia Tech