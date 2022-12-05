FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain throughout the day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect scattered rain throughout the day with highs in the low 50s.

Monday’s summary

High - 53°

Normal high - 58°

Chance of rain - 80%

What you need to know

Scattered rain will gradually increase throughout the day, which is a First Alert! It won’t rain non-stop, but expect rain off-and-on throughout the day with no storms.

Due to the rain and clouds, temperatures won’t warm up much with highs only reaching into the low 50s.

Scattered rain will continue Tuesday afternoon with dry weather by Tuesday night. It’ll stay dry in metro Atlanta on Wednesday with more rain late Thursday through Friday.

Forecast map for 10 a.m. Monday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for noon Monday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Monday (Atlanta News First)

