Former Atlanta police officer sentenced to 50 years for raping Acworth woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Atlanta police officer was sentenced to 50 years in prison followed by life on probation for raping a woman in Acworth this past January.

33-year-old Lionel Joseph Dely arrived the victim’s home for a massage appointment Jan. 31. Midway through the appointment, he showed her his badge and sexually assaulted her. She only reported the rape after a friend convinced her to call 911 a few days later. She had initially feared repercussions because of Daly’s status as a police officer.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office worked collaboratively and located three other victims during their investigation. Those assaults occurred outside Cherokee County, so the county couldn’t bring charges. However, they were allowed to testify at trial against Dely.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am that I am free and Lionel Dely is not,” said one of the women said during the sentencing hearing.

“Your badge is supposed to be used to serve and protect,” said Superior Court Judge Tony Baker, “but you used it to abuse and prey on these women.”

Dely received 45 years in prison for the rape, followed by lifetime probation with sex offender conditions, $1,100 in restitution, no contact with any of the victims, and a 4th amendment waiver. He was sentenced to five more years for a violation of oath of office charge.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.