Pickens County School Superintendent pleads guilty to criminal charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Pickens County School Superintendent Carlton Wilson and his wife Cindy pled guilty Nov. 30 to several criminal charges.

Both pled guilty to one count each of racketeering and theft by taking. Carlton also pled guilty to theft by taking by a fiduciary, theft by deception, and theft by conversion.

The Wilsons stole or hid several thousand dollars from a Boy Scouts troop, the Pickens County District Attorney’s Office and a private owned company between 2017 and 2022.

The Wilsons owned a private company with two other people. Between March 2017 and February 2022, the pair stole nearly $150,000. They wrote checks from the company to their personal accounts, redirected company revenue and stole cash from the company.

Carlton Wilson had control of a 10-acre piece of land donated to a Pickens County Boy Scout troop in 2009. Years after its donation, Wilson sold the land, kept over $26,000 from the sale and used it on personal expenses.

As an employee of the Pickens County District Attorney’s Office, Carlton Wilson claimed sick leave from a bank of “county employee-donated hours” due to a serious injury. However, he continued working at a private company while he collected the sick leave. In total, he collected more than $6,000 in donated leave from the Pickens County Government.

The pair’s sentencing date has not been announced.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.