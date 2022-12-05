Georgia average gas prices are below $3

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Georgians prepare for Christmas travel, the average gas price for Georgia is now $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. Compared to the national average of $3.41 per gallon, Georgia drivers are now paying $3 less to fill up at the pump compared to last month. For a regular 15-gallon tank of gas, it now costs about $44.40 to fill up.

“Pump prices have steadily decreased across Georgia over the past few weeks,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Declining crude oil prices continue to be the single largest factor influencing gas prices, as well as the Governor’s executive order to extend the suspension of the state diesel and gas taxes through December 11th.”

Based on AAA Georgia Newsroom data the most expensive gas in Georgia is in Savannah, Hinesville-Fort Stewart and Atlanta. Gainesville, Albany and Warner Ribons drivers are paying as low as $2.79 per gallon.

AAA also provided some money-saving tips for Georgia drivers. Drivers can use the AAA mobile app to shop around for gas prices in their area. Pay in cash instead of debit will save money since some retailers charge more for credit card purchases. There are also some fuel savings programs drivers can enroll in.

