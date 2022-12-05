Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia average gas prices are below $3

A gallon of unleaded gasoline on Wednesday was $2.96 at the BP station at S.E. 28th and...
A gallon of unleaded gasoline on Wednesday was $2.96 at the BP station at S.E. 28th and California Avenue in East Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Georgians prepare for Christmas travel, the average gas price for Georgia is now $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. Compared to the national average of $3.41 per gallon, Georgia drivers are now paying $3 less to fill up at the pump compared to last month. For a regular 15-gallon tank of gas, it now costs about $44.40 to fill up.

“Pump prices have steadily decreased across Georgia over the past few weeks,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Declining crude oil prices continue to be the single largest factor influencing gas prices, as well as the Governor’s executive order to extend the suspension of the state diesel and gas taxes through December 11th.”

Based on AAA Georgia Newsroom data the most expensive gas in Georgia is in Savannah, Hinesville-Fort Stewart and Atlanta. Gainesville, Albany and Warner Ribons drivers are paying as low as $2.79 per gallon.

AAA also provided some money-saving tips for Georgia drivers. Drivers can use the AAA mobile app to shop around for gas prices in their area. Pay in cash instead of debit will save money since some retailers charge more for credit card purchases. There are also some fuel savings programs drivers can enroll in.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We are getting tips on how to stay safe while putting up outdoor holiday decorations.
Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Holly Jolly Celebration 2022
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Holly Jolly Celebration 2022
Jill Scott
Jill Scott to play Cadence Bank Amphitheatre May 6
Fatal house fire in northwest Atlanta
NTSB investigates deadly house fire in northwest Atlanta