Georgia Christmas Tree graces National Mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This is the season at the White House when the national Christmas tree gets the most attention. But there are also 58 smaller trees representing U.S. states and territories.

The state ornament program is part of The America Celebrates display at the Ellipse south of the White House. Students from 4 to 19 years old put the ornaments together as a school project and send them to Washington D.C. where volunteers decorate the smaller trees.

“It is exciting to see the different types of art, and the ranges of art ability from the really cute four-year-olds to the cute handprint art that they’ve been doing, to the really, really beautiful art classes that you can tell they’ve put a lot of effort and time into their art,” said Chelsea Sullivan, public affairs specialist at the National Park Service

Heritage High School students created designs from all parts of the state. Some ornaments portrayed Atlanta’s city skyline while others pictured the state’s natural features.

