Georgia Power on high alert after North Carolina power grid attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber security measures, they’re also installing more ballistic walls on many of their substations that can withstand gunfire.

Georgia Power provides electric service to more than 2,500,000 customers in 155 of the state’s 159 counties. In the wake of the attack on a power substation in Moore County, North Carolina, Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft says they’re working with the federal government to better understand what happened so they can better protect critical infrastructure here in Georgia.

“Georgia Power, and the entire electric industry, are in full support of our neighbors in North Carolina as they work to restore power after the attack on the Moore County substations that left thousands without power,” said Kraft. “We are coordinating across the sector and with the federal government to better understand what happened, and to continue increasing our system resilience to prevent outages and also recover more quickly.”

Georgia Power’s grid has multiple interconnection points, including substations. Kraft says that allows them to automatically reroute power.

Georgia is also home to dozens of communities that operate their own municipal power company. Marietta Power in Cobb County is one of the largest community-owned utilities in the state providing power to more than 45,000 customers. City spokesperson Lindsey Wiles says their grid is appropriately protected.

“Our distribution lines are all interconnected with multiple possible feeds and several different sources which provides us redundancy to pick up loads in a situation like this,” said Wiles. “We are actively building more automated switching devices that would speed up the restoration in the event of widespread loss-of-transmission or distribution outages.”

Marietta Power is a member of the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia. The non-profit provides IT security for nearly 50 municipalities across the state, including Marietta.

