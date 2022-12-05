Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

INTERVIEW: Actress, jazz artist Chandra Currelley joins Atlanta News First

Peachtree TV 8:30-9
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Artist Chandra Currelley joined Atlanta News First to talk about her upcoming shows at Atlanta venue St. James Live.

The actress, who also stars in Tyler Perry’s “Bruh” on BET+, talked about preparing for the show’s upcoming season.

To see Chandra Currelley in concert on Dec. 10, click here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File - Sen. Raphael Warnock campaigning in Hancock County on Oct. 19, 2022.
WATCH: Sen. Warnock makes final push for votes at Georgia Tech
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Warnock, Walker: Starkly different choices for Black voters
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
84-year-old man killed in car crash in Bibb County
CBS Investigates reveals allegations of crime, fights, drugs, abuse are prominent in office...
‘I felt like it was over for me’ | Teen housed in DFCS office speaks out