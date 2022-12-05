Positively Georgia
Jill Scott to play Cadence Bank Amphitheatre May 6

Jill Scott
Jill Scott(Live Nation Entertainment)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Singer and songwriter Jill Scott will resume her tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Who Is Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol I in 2023 and she’s headed to Atlanta. Scott will play the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park May 6.

Who Is Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol I went double platinum upon its release in 2000 and earned Scott several Grammy nominations including Best New Artist, Best R&B Album and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. She’s since released four more studio albums, including two that peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

More information can be found here.

