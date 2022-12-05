LOOK Dine-In Cinemas hosting ‘12 Days of Christmas’ screening series

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LOOK Dine-In Cinemas is hosting a “12 Days of Christmas” screening series. For 12 days, the chain will show a variety of Christmas classics and the new film Violent Night for just $6 a ticket. Each screening begins at 6:30 p.m.

The screening schedule is below.

Dec. 1: Four Christmases



Dec. 2: Violent Night



Dec. 3: Elf



Dec. 4: The Polar Express



Dec. 5: Christmas Vacation



Dec. 6: Christmas in Connecticut



Dec. 7: Krampus



Dec. 8: The Family Man



Dec. 9: Scrooged



Dec. 10: A Christmas Story



Dec. 11: The Grinch



Dec. 12: Trading Places

LOOK Dine-In Cinemas is also offering an Infinity Card for 2023. The Infinity Card provides you with one ticket a day for all of 2023 and costs $199. The nearest location in metro Atlanta is located at 1004 Town Blvd. in Brookhaven.

