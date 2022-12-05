Metro Atlanta faith leaders call on community, leaders to end youth violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday a group of metro Atlanta clergy members laid out their requests to city, state, and church leaders to combat gun violence.

Their meeting comes on the heels of the death of two boys in midtown. 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson were killed in a shooting on the 17th street bridge last week.

“We are dealing with this proliferation of gun violence,” said Rev. Shanan Jones.

Jones serves as President of Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta. The group gathered less than two days after a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Clayton County.

“We see this happen over and over again, so this clergy, this body, we’re linking arms,” said Jones.

Jones said they’ll be meeting with Atlanta’s Police Chief on Thursday to discuss resources to combat violence. James Davenport, who’s serving as the spokesperson for Zyion Charles’ family, says he’s also asking churches to open up community centers and have a bigger presence in schools.

‘We’re asking that these churches go into these schools, appoint somebody to go into these schools, not only to mentor but to serve as hall monitors.”

The group is also asking for constitutional change when it comes to the state’s open-carry gun law.

“We understand that repealing the law is not going to end it, but it is the first step,” said Jones.

The Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta is rallying behind families who’ve lost a loved one far too soon.

Davenport tells Atlanta News First that Zyion Charles’ funeral is tentatively planned at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Southwest Atlanta.

He says there will be a march to the state capitol in his honor of Zyion following the service.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.