New Dunkin’ in Locust Grove giving away free coffee for a year Dec. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The new Dunkin’ location in Locust Grove will give away free coffee for a year during its grand opening Dec. 6.

The first 100 guests in line at 9 a.m. will receive the free coffee. The store is also offering guests free giveaways from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The giveaway will be followed by a ribbon cutting and check presentation. Dunkin’ franchisee network Jones Petroleum will donate $1,000 to Lazarus House Outreach, which provides individualized services such as food pantries and volunteer opportunities to help the community.

The new location is at 4841 Bill Gardner Dr.



