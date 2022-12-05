Positively Georgia
New Dunkin’ in Locust Grove giving away free coffee for a year Dec. 6

Dunkin' mascot Cuppy(Dunkin')
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The new Dunkin’ location in Locust Grove will give away free coffee for a year during its grand opening Dec. 6.

The first 100 guests in line at 9 a.m. will receive the free coffee. The store is also offering guests free giveaways from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The giveaway will be followed by a ribbon cutting and check presentation. Dunkin’ franchisee network Jones Petroleum will donate $1,000 to Lazarus House Outreach, which provides individualized services such as food pantries and volunteer opportunities to help the community.

The new location is at 4841 Bill Gardner Dr.

