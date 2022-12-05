Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos

A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were...
A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were made.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A teen in Connecticut was charged with breaching the peace after concerning TikTok videos were circulated among students.

Police in Fairfield said they were made aware by school officials at Tomlinson Middle School about the videos.

An investigation was conducted and found that the 14-year-old male student who created the videos was not a credible threat.

As a result of the investigation, the teen was charged with breach of peace for the alarm caused by his social media posts.

The 14-year-old was not named because he is a minor.

Fairfield police want to remind parents to have a conversation with their children about social media posts and how potentially threatening posts will be taken seriously and investigated.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010 file photo, then-Florida Republican congressional candidate David...
Ex-Miami congressman Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
FILE - This April 27, 2021, photo combination released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle...
Driver fined $553 for driving with snow-covered windshield, trooper says
Robert Schenck voted from inside Gwinnett County Jail.
Voting from Jail: Most can, few do.