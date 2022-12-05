Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In addition to the mega displays of Christmas lights at places like at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Six Flags Over Georgia, there are many fantastic residential displays in metro Atlanta. Here’s a list of some of the best.
Atkinson/Rowell Christmas Lights
- When: Now through Dec. 31
- Where: 18 Riverwood Landing, Dallas
- What: The two-home display features more than 40,000 lights, giant snowflakes, decorated trees, music and more.
Felix Family Christmas Lights
- When: Now
- Where: 224 Oliver Overlook, Dallas
- What: Fully animated Christmas light display with thousands of lights.
Fox Family Christmas Lights
- When: Now
- Where: 2994 Clary Hill Court
- What: This walk-thru display features thousands of lights. There are also two interactive stations -- Santa mailbox and memorial ornament station.
The Gaddy Family Christmas Light Extravaganza
- When: Now
- Where: 898 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville
- What: The annual drive-thru display is a fundraiser for Toys for Tots.
Gigant-Deer Light Show
- When: Now through Dec. 24
- Where: 1408 Hemphill Road, Stockbridge
- What: This is the 2nd year for this light show. Be sure to tune your radio to 98.1 FM.
Hrockin Hranicky Christmas Lights
- When: Now through Jan. 1
- Where: 3848 Rivers Run Trace, Acworth
- What: Thousands of lights synchronized to music. Accepting donations (money and goods) for Angels Among Us Pet Rescue.
Lights of Joy
- When: Now through Jan. 3
- Where: 1510 Ben King Road NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
- What: More than 1.1 million lights. New stuff this year.
A Whole Lot of Christmas
- When: Now
- Where: 1833 Smokerise Summit, Stone Mountain
- What: This Stone Mountain family has been decorating their home for 25 years. They are asking people who visit to make a donation to Make A Wish Georgia.
Riley’s Rockin’ Christmas
- When: Now through Dec. 31
- Where: 2008 Palladium Drive, Kennesaw
- What: Thousands of lights choreographed to holiday favorites, including songs from “Frozen,” “Polar Express” and more. Accepting donations for the Children’s Burn Foundation.
Smoot Family Christmas Lights
- When: Now through Jan. 10
- Where: 5268 Seamus Way, Powder Springs
- What: More than 75K lights. Be sure to tune your radio to 90.7 FM. Donations requested for Georgia’s chapter of the Lupus Foundation.
Woodruff Family Christmas Lights
- When: Now
- Where: 5268 Seamus Way, Powder Springs
- What: Fully decorated home and yard. Tune your radio to 102.1FM for Christmas music.
OTHER SOURCES
If you would like to submit your display, send an email to joyce.lupiani@wanf.com.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.