Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In addition to the mega displays of Christmas lights at places like at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Six Flags Over Georgia, there are many fantastic residential displays in metro Atlanta. Here’s a list of some of the best.

When: Now through Dec. 31

Where: 18 Riverwood Landing, Dallas

What: The two-home display features more than 40,000 lights, giant snowflakes, decorated trees, music and more.

When: Now

Where: 224 Oliver Overlook, Dallas

What: Fully animated Christmas light display with thousands of lights.

When: Now

Where: 2994 Clary Hill Court

What: This walk-thru display features thousands of lights. There are also two interactive stations -- Santa mailbox and memorial ornament station.

When: Now

Where: 898 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville

What: The annual drive-thru display is a fundraiser for Toys for Tots.

When: Now through Dec. 24

Where: 1408 Hemphill Road, Stockbridge

What: This is the 2nd year for this light show. Be sure to tune your radio to 98.1 FM.

When: Now through Jan. 1

Where: 3848 Rivers Run Trace, Acworth

What: Thousands of lights synchronized to music. Accepting donations (money and goods) for Angels Among Us Pet Rescue.

When: Now through Jan. 3

Where: 1510 Ben King Road NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

What: More than 1.1 million lights. New stuff this year.

When: Now

Where: 1833 Smokerise Summit, Stone Mountain

What: This Stone Mountain family has been decorating their home for 25 years. They are asking people who visit to make a donation to Make A Wish Georgia.

When: Now through Dec. 31

Where: 2008 Palladium Drive, Kennesaw

What: Thousands of lights choreographed to holiday favorites, including songs from “Frozen,” “Polar Express” and more. Accepting donations for the Children’s Burn Foundation.

When: Now through Jan. 10

Where: 5268 Seamus Way, Powder Springs

What: More than 75K lights. Be sure to tune your radio to 90.7 FM. Donations requested for Georgia’s chapter of the Lupus Foundation.

When: Now

Where: 5268 Seamus Way, Powder Springs

What: Fully decorated home and yard. Tune your radio to 102.1FM for Christmas music.

