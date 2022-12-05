WATCH: Mother of teen killed near Atlantic Station gives press conference at 11 a.m.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deerica Charles, the mother of one of the teens killed near Atlantic Station Thanksgiving weekend, will hold a press conference this morning. She will be joined by Concerned Black Clergy of Metro Atlanta, Inc and family spokesperson James Davenport to announce the Atlanta March for Zion.
12-year-old Zyion Charles was one of two teens killed during a violent night at Atlantic Station. Atlanta police say Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson were among a group of teens on the 17th St. Bridge Nov. 26. They had been escorted off Atlantic Station property when a dispute broke out. Charles and Jackson were shot during the dispute; Charles died that night and Jackson died the following Tuesday.
Sandra Durden, the grandmother of Zyion Charles, said “we’re torn up right now because you can never imagine a 12-year-old losing his life to senseless gun violence. It could have been avoided.”
