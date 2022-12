ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Senator Raphael Warnock will host a Students for Warnock Rally with Jon Ossoff and Maxwell Frost Monday in Atlanta ahead of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election on Tuesday.

The event will take place on the campus of Georgia Tech starting at 12:30 p.m. Watch below:

Students for Warnock Rally at Georgia Tech WATCH: Sen. Warnock makes final push for votes at Georgia Tech. Posted by Atlanta News First on Monday, December 5, 2022

COMPLETE 2022 ELECTION COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.