Woman shot after getting dropped off in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a woman reported being shot after getting dropped off at a club in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers heard gunshots in the area of 3 Joseph E Lowery and began to canvass the area. Shortly after, a 911 call was received about a female being shot.

Officers located the female at a nearby apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds. She reported to police that she was dropped off and headed to a club in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive when she heard gunshots. She began to run away and then realized she had been struck by gunfire.

The female was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation continues.

