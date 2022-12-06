Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta DJs bring ‘Joy to the Polls’ on Election Day

“They wave, they dance a little bit, they honk their horn, they smile.”
Atlanta DJs bring ‘Joy to the Polls’ on Election Day
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voting can be stressful. You might have to fit in during your lunch break on the way home from work or after dropping off the kids. It’s easy to forget that voting is a privilege in the midst of our schedules and routines.

One organization called Joy to the Polls is trying to shake things up.

”We have a big truck with DJ inside and bubbles and lights and music. We pop around the city, just getting everyone excited about going out and voting today,” said Atlanta DJ, Ree De La Vega.

Joy to the Polls is a non-partisan, nationwide movement. Their Instagram says they exist to “bring joy to the democratic process, with music leading the way.”

”It can be such a daunting task to leave work, fight traffic and find your voter spot but when you show up, there is water, there is coffee, there is music, and I think it makes people feel really good about what they are doing,” said Atlanta DJ Juan Jose Solano.

The Atlanta run-off election group has a tentative schedule that they change depending on where the busiest polling locations are throughout the day.

LEARN MORE ABOUT JOY TO THE POLLS
LEARN MORE: ATL DJ Juan Jose Solano
LEARN MORE: ATL DJ Ree De La Vega

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“Every week, we will take a BBQ food truck, bring it to a different church, or food pantry...
Organizations come together to feed hundreds of Georgians in need
STILWELL FARMHOUSE CHRISTMAS TREE
Submit your holiday lights photos | 2022
We are getting tips on how to stay safe while putting up outdoor holiday decorations.
Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022
Wishes granted for Georgia children in foster care
Wishes granted for Georgia children in foster care