Atlanta DJs bring ‘Joy to the Polls’ on Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voting can be stressful. You might have to fit in during your lunch break on the way home from work or after dropping off the kids. It’s easy to forget that voting is a privilege in the midst of our schedules and routines.

One organization called Joy to the Polls is trying to shake things up.

”We have a big truck with DJ inside and bubbles and lights and music. We pop around the city, just getting everyone excited about going out and voting today,” said Atlanta DJ, Ree De La Vega.

Joy to the Polls is a non-partisan, nationwide movement. Their Instagram says they exist to “bring joy to the democratic process, with music leading the way.”

”It can be such a daunting task to leave work, fight traffic and find your voter spot but when you show up, there is water, there is coffee, there is music, and I think it makes people feel really good about what they are doing,” said Atlanta DJ Juan Jose Solano.

The Atlanta run-off election group has a tentative schedule that they change depending on where the busiest polling locations are throughout the day.

