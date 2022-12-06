Atlanta PD officer hit by suspected drunk driver while chasing suspect on foot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Police officer who was protecting his community is now fighting for his life after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says the officer was chasing and trying to arrest a man with a gun. It started as a foot chase in a neighborhood on the southside of Atlanta.

Police initially got a call about a disturbance and a man with a gun on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta. Police say the officer arrived and started to chase the man until both the officer and the suspect were hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The officer and the man he was chasing were both injured and taken to Grady Hospital. Chief Darin Schierbaum says the police officer was hurt worse than the man he was chasing. He says that the man is in custody and is no longer a threat to anyone.

Atlanta News First spoke to both the Atlanta Police chief as well as a family member of the man who had conflicting thoughts on what happened.

“I want to commend the men and women of this police department for their quick response still apprehending the perpetrator and getting their fellow officer here quickly,” said Chief Darin Schierbaum, Atlanta Police Department.

“They profiled him, they started chasing him in the middle of the street, and they got him, both of them. It’s tragic for both parties, I just hope everybody is alright,” said Corey Underwood, the injured man’s cousin.

The driver who hit the men is also in custody at this time.

The officer has been with the department for four years. He is recovering at Grady Hospital with his family by his side.

