Atlanta police looking for persons of interest in car break-in

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a car break-in.

Officers responded to 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. Nov. 19 after a victim discovered their credit/debit card had fraudulent charges on it. They had left the card in their car and found that their car had been broken into.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

