Atlanta police officer being treated at Grady, struck by suspected drunk driver

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -An Atlanta police officer who was fighting for his life, is doing better as of Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said APD initially got a call about an armed man, threatening a woman at an Exxon gas station on Jonesboro Road. Police said upon arrival, the officer started to chase the suspect, identified as Charles Thomas, as he ran into a wooded area.

Police said both the officer and the suspect were hit by a suspected drunk driver when Thomas led police to a busy street and continued to resist arrest.

“That individual who struck him is in custody and the initial individual the department was seeking to arrest, he is in custody as well, so he is no longer a threat to that neighborhood,” said Schierbaum.

Both the officer and Thomas were being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital Tuesday, the officer is facing more serious injuries than Thomas, police said. Overnight, a group of people at the hospital identified themselves as Thomas’ relatives and said the incident shouldn’t have happened.

“He has mental issues, police chased him into the street. He had nothing on him, no drugs, weapons,” said Jasmine Willingham, relative.

“They profiled him, they started chasing him in the middle of the street, and they got hit, both of them,” said Corey Underwood, relative.

The officer, who has not been identified, has been with the department for four years and works the Zone Three precinct. Schierbaum said fellow officers plan to stay by his side until he makes a full recovery.

“I want to commend the men and women of this police department for their quick response, still apprehending the perpetrator and getting their fellow officer here to the hospital quickly,” said Schierbaum.

Charles Thomas is charged with: Obstruction, (3 Counts) Pedestrian in the Roadway and Discharging a Controlled Substance. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the DUI investigation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.