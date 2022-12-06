Positively Georgia
Changes could be coming for struggling Falcons after bye


Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) makes a hit during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — No one’s job is safe for the struggling Atlanta Falcons.

That was the message from coach Arthur Smith as his 5-8 team heads into an off week having lost four of its last five games.

Much of the talk during the bye will undoubtedly center on struggling quarterback Marcus Mariota.

He completed just 13 of 24 passes for 167 yards against the Steelers, with one touchdown and a late interception that sealed Pittsburgh’s 19-16 victory.

His backup is rookie Desmond Ridder who has yet to take a snap in the NFL.

