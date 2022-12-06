DeKalb County sees steady stream of voters for runoff despite weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Despite the nasty weather and having to come out and vote a second time in a month, DeKalb County has seen a steady stream of voters enthusiastic about casting their ballots.

“Get out and vote! Get out and vote,” said Raymond Smalls, who lives in Decatur. “It’s such a priviledge and an honor to get out here and do my civic duty. My ancestors have paved the way for us all.”

The voters in Decatur are conflicted about the turnout today, after just voting less than a month ago.

“Having a runoff already deters voters,” said Josh Stone, who lives in Toco Hills.

“I think that enough has happened that people want to go out and show their support for the right people,” said Rob Grell, who lives in DeKalb County.

Over 150,000 people voted early in DeKalb County for the runoff.

“I tried to early vote and it was a pretty long line and she was with me and I knew it’d be tough with a kiddo, so I figured let’s go for regular election day the old school way,” said Grell.

Poll workers had to show up over a week more than anticipated due to the runoff.

“They’re amazing. The fact people volunteer to do this. Come out in the rain, it says a lot about their passion. It’s just incredible to have people in our community willing to do this,” said Stone.

And if they can do it, Smalls thinks you can too.

“Get out of bed, take your break from work, and vote,” said Smalls.

Polling places opened at 7 this morning and will stay open for twelve hours.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.