Duluth man pleads guilty to participating in Jan. 6 riot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Duluth man has plead guilty to several charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

John David Ross Gould was arrested after an investigation into a separate individual present at the riot, Jonathan Davis Laurens. Laurens said Gould had been with him at the riot when he was interviewed by the FBI. During the interview, agents saw a number of text messages from Gould to Laurens, including a selfie in the Rayburn Room at the Capitol taken Jan. 6.

Agents viewed Capitol surveillance footage of the event and found Gould within it. Gould was later arrested Mar. 15, 2022.

He has been convicted of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering or remaining on the floor of congress, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Gould will be sentenced Apr. 28.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.