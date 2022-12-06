Positively Georgia
Election results for Georgia Runoff | Dec. 6, 2022

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are the election results for the Georgia runoff election.

The big race is the race between incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

CLICK HERE FOR RESULTS

