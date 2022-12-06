Positively Georgia
Fighting Flu Season Is A Family Affair

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Flu season is here. What many Americans may not know is the flu can be very serious, and sometimes fatal – even for healthy people. Joining us today to share important information is Dr. Leah Smith a pharmacist and vaccines educator for GSK, and Angie Wehrkamp, a mother who sadly lost her child to flu. For more information, visit www.fluisafamilyaffair.com.

Sponsored By: GSK

