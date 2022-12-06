Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT: Rain, fog and chilly to start Wednesday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’ll be greeted by scattered rain, fog and chilly temperatures as you head to work this morning.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 60°

Normal high - 59°

Chance of rain - 60%

What you need to know

It’s a yucky start to your day with cloudy skies and scattered rain. Where it’s not raining, there’s still mist outside and patchy fog. We’ll continue to see scattered rain for the rest of the morning and afternoon. The coverage of rain will drop after 5 p.m. with mostly dry weather tonight.

Forecast in Atlanta on Tuesday
Forecast in Atlanta on Tuesday(Atlanta News First)

Temperatures will remain chilly in metro Atlanta with highs in the upper 50s to lo 60s this afternoon. A warm front will move through north Georgia today, which will lead to the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday!

The middle of the week will also be dry in metro Atlanta with scattered rain returning on Friday.

