Georgia convenience store busted in drug operation, officials say

Drugs seized in Haralson County
Drugs seized in Haralson County(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators have busted a Georgia convenience store for allegedly selling drugs.

The Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force said that on Nov. 28, agents received an anonymous tip that a convenience store in Haralson County was selling pills that contained Tianeptine, a schedule 1 drug in Georgia.

According to officials, during the investigation, agents went to the store and spotted several bottles of Za Za, Tianaa, and Tiara displayed by the counter.

“These all contain Tianeptine. As of May 13, 2022, from House Bill 963, Tianeptine is described under code section 16-13-25 as a Schedule 1 drug,” a news release stated.

Agents seized 1,213 bottles of the drug from the convenience store in Tallapoosa.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

