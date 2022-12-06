Positively Georgia
Hawks’ Trae Young, McMillan try to smooth over dispute

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a score during the second half of the team's...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a score during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young says he and Hawks coach Nate McMillan have smoothed over their disagreement regarding his not attending a game last Friday.

Young, the team’s leading scorer, was out with a sore shoulder but did not attend the win over the Denver Nuggets.

It is rare for an injured player not to attend a home game.

Young, who was in the lineup for Monday’s game against Oklahoma City, declined to take questions before the game, but McMillan told reporters before tipoff that he addressed the team and spoke with Young after the morning shootaround.

McMillan said he never told Young to skip the game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

