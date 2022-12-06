Positively Georgia
INTERVIEW: Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ celebrates its 100th episode!

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major milestone is coming for a show filmed right here in Atlanta! Tyler Perry’s Sistas is celebrating its 100th episode tomorrow on BET. The show follows “single Black females navigating their ‘complicated love life,’ careers, and friendship.”

Cast member KJ Smith joined Atlanta News First to talk about what fans can expect.

