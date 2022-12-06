Man wanted for murder of 17-year-old at DeKalb candlelight vigil, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department released pictures Tuesday of a man wanted in the shooting death of a 17-year-old at a candlelight vigil.

The pictures show a person wearing a black and white jacket, gray pants, and what appear to be twists or dreadlocks.

According to police, on Nov. 27, officers were called to the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road after reports of a person who was shot.

When officers got there, they found 17-year-old Ian Hagerty dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old male was located with a gunshot wound to the hand and was later transported to an area hospital.

Authorities say an 11-year-old male arrived “at the Walmart at 2427 Gresham Road with a gunshot wound to his finger. He advised he was at this location when the shooting began.” He was rushed to an area hospital.

The vigil was being held for 18-year-old Taneaious McCune who was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in the 2700 block of Gresham Road on Friday, according to DeKalb police.

If you have any information about the shooting or the person pictured call the police at 770-724-7850.

