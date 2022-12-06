Organizations come together to feed hundreds of Georgians in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of people wait in line outside of Feeding GA Families each Monday night. They come for groceries, toiletries, and even flowers and stay because people care here.

“It comes from my grandmother...We are from a small island and she would make meals for all of the neighborhood children,” said Alicia Rivera, Founder of Feeding GA Families, “We provide food, temporary housing referrals, and basic resource assistance to people in need.”

Since May, Biggum’s Bar-B-Que out of Athens and The Good Charcoal Company have partnered with Feeding GA Families, to make sure each family that comes through the line, gets a BBQ sandwich, and emergency groceries.

“We make BBQ charcoal but it is so much more than that,” said Ben Jablonski The Good Charcoal Company CEO, “Every week, we will take a BBQ food truck, bring it to a different church, or food pantry, across the country. We have now fed 25,000 meals to people in need.”

While the event always fills a need in the community, Feeding GA Families needs a new building. They have outgrown their current space, donations are stacked to the ceiling of every room.

”If we had a bigger space, we could serve more families. We could provide more services,” said Alicia.

The owner of Biggum’s Bar-B-Que says she loves to give back. She says her family has struggled before, and while they have never been without food, she believes there is power in a hot meal.

Biggum’s Bar-B-Que dishes are homemade down to the sauces. She is hoping her food, helps struggling Georgians feel a little comfort regardless of the situation they’re in.

The Good Charcoal Company CEO tells us he connected with the work Feeding GA Families does. The company has been helping the food pantry fundraise so that one day, they can move into a bigger space; a bigger space that fits the needs of our community; a need that has continued to grow since Alicia founded Feeding GA Families, years ago.

”It is a thankless job, doing what they do and they do it from the bottom of their hearts,” said Jablonski.

