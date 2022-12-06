Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Sandy Springs police officer to finish 1K mile bicycle journey Dec. 10

Sandy Springs Police Officer Jansen Redcay as he crosses the Mississippi River.
Sandy Springs Police Officer Jansen Redcay as he crosses the Mississippi River.(Sandy Springs Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sandy Springs police officer will finish a 1,00-mile, 10-day bicycle trek from Austin, Texas to Sandy Springs Dec. 10.

Officer Janssen Redcay undertook the journey as a fundraiser for Zoe International, a charity fighting child trafficking worldwide.

Other cyclists will join Officer Redcay as he enters Sandy Springs. The cyclists will be escorted by the Sandy Springs Police Department to City Springs where Officer Redcay’s trek will end. He is expected to arrive between 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

You can follow Officer Redcay’s journey on the Sandy Springs Police Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“Every week, we will take a BBQ food truck, bring it to a different church, or food pantry...
Organizations come together to feed hundreds of Georgians in need
STILWELL FARMHOUSE CHRISTMAS TREE
Submit your holiday lights photos | 2022
We are getting tips on how to stay safe while putting up outdoor holiday decorations.
Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022
Wishes granted for Georgia children in foster care
Wishes granted for Georgia children in foster care