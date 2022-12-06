Sandy Springs police officer to finish 1K mile bicycle journey Dec. 10

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sandy Springs police officer will finish a 1,00-mile, 10-day bicycle trek from Austin, Texas to Sandy Springs Dec. 10.

Officer Janssen Redcay undertook the journey as a fundraiser for Zoe International, a charity fighting child trafficking worldwide.

Other cyclists will join Officer Redcay as he enters Sandy Springs. The cyclists will be escorted by the Sandy Springs Police Department to City Springs where Officer Redcay’s trek will end. He is expected to arrive between 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

You can follow Officer Redcay’s journey on the Sandy Springs Police Department’s Facebook page.

