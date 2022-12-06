Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Savannah port terminal to get $410M upgrade amid big growth

In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, three vessels work to load and unload...
In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, three vessels work to load and unload cargo at the Georgia Ports Authority Ocean Terminal, June 24, 2022 in Savannah, Ga. On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 the Georgia Ports Authority announced it will start remodeling the docks at Ocean Terminal in January 2023 to handle two large container ships simultaneously. The work will begin to transition the 200-acre facility to a container-only operation. (Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Port Authority via AP)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah plans a $410 million overhaul of one of its sprawling terminals to make room for loading and unloading larger ships.

The Georgia Ports Authority board approved the project Monday under a plan to expand Savannah’s capacity for cargo containers by more than 50% by 2025.

It means major changes for the port’s Ocean Terminal, which currently handles most of Georgia’s breakbulk cargo such as lumber, paper and steel.

Those operations will move over the coming year to the nearby Port of Brunswick.

Ocean Terminal will be upgraded with new berths and eight ship-to-shore cranes, allowing the complex to focus almost exclusively on cargo shipped in containers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police Struck by suspected drunk driver
Atlanta police officer being treated at Grady, struck by suspected drunk driver
Voters at the Clairmont Presbyterian Church
DeKalb County sees steady stream of voters for runoff despite weather
Tinsel Tavern
Ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 in Atlanta
Polls now open for Senate runoff
Polls now open for senate runoff Clairmont Presbyterian church
Police Struck by suspected drunk driver
Police officer struck by suspected drunk driver