Search for missing mother, daughter underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing mother and daughter.

Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her 1-year-old daughter Amoni were last seen Saturday leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur.

Junia is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair.

If you see them, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

