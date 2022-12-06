Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Search for missing mother, daughter underway in DeKalb County

Junia and Amoni
Junia and Amoni(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing mother and daughter.

Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her 1-year-old daughter Amoni were last seen Saturday leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur.

Junia is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair.

If you see them, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF: Polls open for Georgia Senate Runoff
“Every week, we will take a BBQ food truck, bring it to a different church, or food pantry...
Organizations come together to feed hundreds of Georgians in need
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
An Atlanta Police officer was struck by a suspected drunk driver while chasing suspect.
Atlanta PD officer hit by suspected drunk driver during foot chase