Search for missing mother, daughter underway in DeKalb County
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing mother and daughter.
Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her 1-year-old daughter Amoni were last seen Saturday leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur.
Junia is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair.
If you see them, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.
