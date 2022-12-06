TV fan convention canceled; fans demand refunds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fans checked into the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Atlanta over the weekend for a chance to see their favorite stars from the hit TV show Legacies.

Melissa Wheeler and her niece traveled here from Massachusetts forking over nearly $5,000 to be a part of the event called Super Squad Con.

“We were super, super excited. We bought our tickets in advance, we paid for the hotel in advance so by the time we got here we didn’t have much to spend,” Wheeler said. “We were going to register because registration was at 6 PM, but they pushed it back to 7 PM, and then we were supposed to do karaoke and they switched everything to the morning and then told us they were changing venues because the hotel is disgusting and dirty which is totally untrue. It was so clean. They just screwed up.”

Fans said the organizer, Goldrush Events, moved the convention to another venue at the last minute. Hotel management told Atlanta News First that Goldrush did not stick to the contract and make payment to the hotel.

Tabitha Smith traveled from Texas and before boarding a flight home told us she knew something wasn’t right when the event was moved to I-Inspire dance studios in the city.

“My niece is the reason that I’m here and so she is 14 years old and had dreamed of meeting Danielle Rose Russel. That was her dream, and she was devastated,” Smith said. “So just in tickets alone, it was $1558, and then for our flight and hotel that was another $1500 for both of those so we’re out over $3,000.”

Goldrush Events ultimately canceled the convention and sent customers emails promising refunds.

“I have a feeling they’re going to file bankruptcy and not have to pay anybody anything. I’m hoping they get caught and get what’s coming to them,” Wheeler said.

The owner of the dance studios told Atlanta News First he was not paid in full by Goldrush. We tried multiple times to reach Goldrush for comment and they did not respond.

