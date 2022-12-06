Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country.

They will choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or instead opt for Republican football legend Herschel Walker.

Tuesday’s runoff concludes a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight.

The outcome will determine whether Democrats have an outright 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote.

In last month’s general election, Warnock led Walker by about 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast but fell shy of a majority, triggering the second round of voting.

