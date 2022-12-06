Ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 in Atlanta
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The end of the year is creeping closer, and with it comes parties and concerts! You’ll have no shortage of options if you’re looking to ring in the New Year with a bang from downtown Atlanta to Duluth.
Here are just some of the many parties and concerts around metro Atlanta on New Year’s Eve!
Parties
- WHAT: Exclusive after-hours access to all aquarium main galleries, live entertainment, cocktails and food, topped off with a midnight champagne toast to the new year.
- WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
- WHERE: 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta
- WHAT: Enjoy a Vegas-themed NYE party at Sports & Social and PBR Atlanta.
- WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
- WHERE: 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta
- WHAT: An all-ages, family-friendly celebration for parents and children of all ages to ring in 2023 as guests countdown to Noon.
- WHEN: 10 a.m.
- WHERE: Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta
- WHAT: A special kid-friendly New Year’s countdown with a DJ and Peach Drop.
- WHEN: 12:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta
- WHAT: Nerds unite for a special Pokemon-themed New Year’s Eve party!
- WHEN: 7 p.m.
- WHERE: Battle and Brew, 5920 Roswell Rd A-120, Sandy Springs
Concerts
- WHEN: 8 p.m.
- WHERE: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
Flipturn
- WHEN: 9 p.m.
- WHERE: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Rd. NE, Atlanta
Umphrey’s McGee
- WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
- WHERE: 800 Battery Ave. SE #500, Atlanta
- WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
- WHERE: The Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta
Rumours - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
- WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta
Indigo Girls & The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
- WHEN: 8 p.m.
- WHERE: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
Guardians of the Jukebox
- WHEN: 8 p.m.
- WHERE: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St., Woodstock
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.