Ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The end of the year is creeping closer, and with it comes parties and concerts! You’ll have no shortage of options if you’re looking to ring in the New Year with a bang from downtown Atlanta to Duluth.

Here are just some of the many parties and concerts around metro Atlanta on New Year’s Eve!

Parties

Georgia Aquarium

WHAT: Exclusive after-hours access to all aquarium main galleries, live entertainment, cocktails and food, topped off with a midnight champagne toast to the new year.

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta

New Years Live!

WHAT: Enjoy a Vegas-themed NYE party at Sports & Social and PBR Atlanta.

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

Noon Year’s Eve on the Roof

WHAT: An all-ages, family-friendly celebration for parents and children of all ages to ring in 2023 as guests countdown to Noon.

WHEN: 10 a.m.

WHERE: Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

New Year’s Bubble Bash

WHAT: A special kid-friendly New Year’s countdown with a DJ and Peach Drop.

WHEN: 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta

Pokeball New Year’s Eve Party

WHAT: Nerds unite for a special Pokemon-themed New Year’s Eve party!

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Battle and Brew, 5920 Roswell Rd A-120, Sandy Springs

Concerts

Gucci Mane and Friends

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Flipturn

WHEN: 9 p.m.

WHERE: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Rd. NE, Atlanta

Umphrey’s McGee

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: 800 Battery Ave. SE #500, Atlanta

Greensky Bluegrass

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta

Rumours - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta

Indigo Girls & The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Guardians of the Jukebox

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St., Woodstock

