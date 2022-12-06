Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 in Atlanta

Tinsel Tavern
Tinsel Tavern(Live! at the Battery)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The end of the year is creeping closer, and with it comes parties and concerts! You’ll have no shortage of options if you’re looking to ring in the New Year with a bang from downtown Atlanta to Duluth.

Here are just some of the many parties and concerts around metro Atlanta on New Year’s Eve!

Parties

Georgia Aquarium

  • WHAT: Exclusive after-hours access to all aquarium main galleries, live entertainment, cocktails and food, topped off with a midnight champagne toast to the new year.
  • WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta

New Years Live!

  • WHAT: Enjoy a Vegas-themed NYE party at Sports & Social and PBR Atlanta.
  • WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

Noon Year’s Eve on the Roof

  • WHAT: An all-ages, family-friendly celebration for parents and children of all ages to ring in 2023 as guests countdown to Noon.
  • WHEN: 10 a.m.
  • WHERE: Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

New Year’s Bubble Bash

  • WHAT: A special kid-friendly New Year’s countdown with a DJ and Peach Drop.
  • WHEN: 12:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta

Pokeball New Year’s Eve Party

  • WHAT: Nerds unite for a special Pokemon-themed New Year’s Eve party!
  • WHEN: 7 p.m.
  • WHERE: Battle and Brew, 5920 Roswell Rd A-120, Sandy Springs

Concerts

Gucci Mane and Friends

  • WHEN: 8 p.m.
  • WHERE: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Flipturn

  • WHEN: 9 p.m.
  • WHERE: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Rd. NE, Atlanta

Umphrey’s McGee

  • WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: 800 Battery Ave. SE #500, Atlanta

Greensky Bluegrass

  • WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: The Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta

Rumours - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

  • WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta

Indigo Girls & The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

  • WHEN: 8 p.m.
  • WHERE: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Guardians of the Jukebox

  • WHEN: 8 p.m.
  • WHERE: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St., Woodstock

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tinsel Tavern
Ways to celebrate the holidays in metro Atlanta | 2022
We are getting tips on how to stay safe while putting up outdoor holiday decorations.
Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022
STILWELL FARMHOUSE CHRISTMAS TREE
Submit your holiday lights photos | 2022

Latest News

Police Struck by suspected drunk driver
Atlanta police officer being treated at Grady, struck by suspected drunk driver
Voters at the Clairmont Presbyterian Church
DeKalb County sees steady stream of voters for runoff despite weather
Polls now open for Senate runoff
Polls now open for senate runoff Clairmont Presbyterian church
Police Struck by suspected drunk driver
Police officer struck by suspected drunk driver