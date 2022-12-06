What to know ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff on Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On election eve Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock traveled across Georgia asking voters to make one final trip to the polls Tuesday.

“We’re almost there and I promise you guys, if you stand up with me just one more day, I’ll stand up for you for the next six years,” Warnock said.

A Warnock win would solidify a democratic majority in U.S. Senate committees. While a Walker win would weaken the Democrat’s overall strength. Democrats have technically already clinched the balance of power in the U.S. Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris will serve as the tiebreaker in all voting matters.

“We’ve got to get in the game. Get out to vote. That’s the way your voice is going to be heard if you get out and vote,” Walker said.

With who will represent them in Washington D.C on the line, nearly 2 million Georgians already voted early.

“It really tells you that voters are engaged in this race on both sides of the aisle,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

With high early voting turnout, and all precincts scheduled to be open, Secretary Raffensperger expects Tuesday to run pretty smoothly.

“Well, tomorrow all of the precincts will be open so that should really help because if you look in the fall election with all the precincts open the average wait time around noon was about 3 minutes. But it actually got down to 2 minutes. The longest we saw was 14 or 16 minutes,” Raffensperger said.

Polls are open from 7 am to 7 pm on Tuesday. If you are in line by 7 pm you will be able to vote.

The Secretary of State’s Office encourages all voters to check their My Voter Page to see their registration, sample ballot, and polling place before they go to vote. It’s good practice to confirm your polling place even if you think you already know it, because it’s possible there can be changes from election to election.

Voters have to bring a state-issued photo ID to vote. Usually, that’s a driver’s license, but any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by a county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS).

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.