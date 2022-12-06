Positively Georgia
Yeat to play Coca-Cola Roxy Mar. 16

Yeat
Yeat(Live Nation Entertainment)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Breakout rap star Yeat will play the Coca-Cola Roxy Mar. 16.

Yeat is touring in support of his hit project LYFË, which debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200. It was his second 2022 release to debut in the top 10. His singles “Monëy So Big”, “Poppin” and “Flawlëss” also peaked within the Billboard Hot 100, with “Monëy So Big” reaching platinum certification.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

