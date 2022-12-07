Alleged gang member indicted in Athens-Clarke County
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An alleged gang member has been indicted with several charges in Athens-Clarke County.
Kalip “Don Man” Sherman was indicted by the state’s Gang Prosecution Unit and is alleged to be a member of the nationwide gang 183 Gangster Bloods. He has been charged with violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.
If convicted, Sherman faces more than 20 years in prison.
Sherman also faces charges out of Barrow County as a result of a separate investigation.
