APD holds swearing-in ceremony for new police chief

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city leaders and officers are gathering to celebrate the promotion and swearing-in of a new police chief.

In October, Mayor Andre Dickens announced that interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum will serve as Atlanta’s 26th chief of police, replacing Police Chief Rodney Bryant, who retired in the summer.

Schierbaum has been serving in the position of interim chief of police since Bryant’s retirement.

Schierbaum is a 20-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, which he joined in 2002.

During a one-on-one interview with Atlanta News First, the 20-year Atlanta Police Department veteran said his top three priorities for the City of Atlanta included smart crime-fighting, continuing to grow the public’s trust and investing in the men and women who make up the Atlanta Police Department.

