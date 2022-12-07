Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

APD holds swearing-in ceremony for new police chief

APD
APD(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city leaders and officers are gathering to celebrate the promotion and swearing-in of a new police chief.

WATCH LIVE:

In October, Mayor Andre Dickens announced that interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum will serve as Atlanta’s 26th chief of police, replacing Police Chief Rodney Bryant, who retired in the summer.

Schierbaum has been serving in the position of interim chief of police since Bryant’s retirement.

Schierbaum is a 20-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, which he joined in 2002.

During a one-on-one interview with Atlanta News First, the 20-year Atlanta Police Department veteran said his top three priorities for the City of Atlanta included smart crime-fighting, continuing to grow the public’s trust and investing in the men and women who make up the Atlanta Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative (PAD) supporters speak during a Fulton County...
Local group working to reduce incarceration voices concerns over future funding
City of Decatur to install security cameras at parks, downtown district
City of Decatur to install security cameras at parks, downtown district
Local group working to reduce incarceration voices concerns over future funding
Atlanta News First gives out thousands of free books to students in Marietta