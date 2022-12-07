Positively Georgia
Christmas presents are on the way for every child in the Georgia foster care system

There are over 11,000 children in foster care across the state of Georgia right now.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every single child in Georgia’s foster care system is about to watch their Christmas wish come true. Hundreds of volunteers from businesses all over town are working to get presents organized and ready to be dropped off.

According to the Atlanta Angels Foster Care Community, a child in foster care will move households an average of seven times within 2 years.

“Imagine a kid going to a foster home and everything they own is in a black trash bag, their entire lives, from one foster family to the next,” said Darrell Hooker with St. Vincent de Paul Georgia.

While most volunteers who walk into the warehouse, cannot change those stats they can make one day, incredibly special.

“Every child in the state in the foster care system will get three toys under the tree for Christmas,” said Hooker.

Three toys of their choosing.

“Case workers are going to come to pick up these toys and get them to each child before Christmas,” said Hooker.

“What we do at St. Vincent de Paul is offering a little bit of hope. If it is just for that moment, just for that day, there is somebody out there that is thinking about them, that cares about them,” said Hooker.

